According to police, they investigated an incident involving Clinton Grant III and his girlfriend Nov. 1 just after 9 a.m. at a location in the 800 block of Wallace Street. (Photo: Photo courtesy of York City Police Department)

The York City Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of man accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a domestic incident last month.

According to police, they investigated an incident involving Clinton Grant III and the woman about 9 a.m. Nov. 1 at a location in the 800 block of Wallace Street.

Grant's girlfriend told police an argument turned physical and he punched her numerous times in the face, causing fractures in the area of her left eye.

Grant also damaged a car as he was leaving, police said.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on Grant's whereabouts is asked to call the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the police department at ‪717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/11/york-city-police-seeking-man-accused-assaulting-girlfriend/4398498002/