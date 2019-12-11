Sergio "Panda" Perez-Santos (Photo: Submitted)

A district judge has denied bail for a York City man accused of pointing a gun at two people and attacking one of them, spurring a melee that ended with one man being repeatedly shot.

The gun came from a bag carried by the alleged attacker, Sergio Perez-Santos, known as "Panda," according to police.

The victim, a 26-year-old West York man, suffered gunshot wounds to his leg, hip and hand, according to Officer Derek Hartman, York City Police spokesman.

Perez-Santos, 22, of the 700 block of West Princess Street, is charged with the felony of carrying a firearm without a license and the misdemeanors of simple assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of making terroristic threats, according to documents.

He was arraigned at the county's central booking unit by on-duty District Judge Ronald Haskell II, who declined to set bail.

"Panda" remains in York County Prison.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South George Street about 3:15 a.m. Nov. 30, police said.

What happened: Perez-Santos pulled a handgun from the satchel he was wearing over his shoulder and pointed it at the West York man and that man's girlfriend, according to charging documents.

He then put the gun away and "charged" at the West York man, documents state.

The two physically tussled and the West York man was "successfully defending himself" when a group of Perez-Santos' "associates" jumped into the fray, as did people who were with the West York man, according to charging documents.

Someone struck the West York man on the head with a bottle, and someone in Perez-Santos' group then shot the man repeatedly, documents state.

"There were multiple people involved," Hartman said. "We're still trying to determine who the shooter was. ... It was a bit of a melee."

The West York man was hospitalized for a few days while being treated for his wounds, according to Hartman.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/11/man-denied-bail-connection-york-city-shooting-melee/4388980002/