Marcellus Deven Hardesty (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who police said broke into a west-end home and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in her bed was physically confronted by the girl's father, according to York City Police.

Marcellus Deven Hardesty had been drinking in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 7, said Officer Derek Hartman, York City Police spokesman.

Hardesty, 30, of the 300 block of Gas Avenue, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with the felonies of burglary, criminal trespass and corruption of a minor, as well as the first-degree misdemeanor of indecent assault of a child.

Charging documents state Hardesty either broke into or sneaked into a home on West Poplar Street about 5 a.m. Saturday and went to the bedroom of the 9-year-old — despite being ordered three weeks earlier to stay away from the home.

Documents allege he unbuttoned the girl's top and touched her breasts, then slid his hand down her pants and touched her genitals over her underwear.

The girl later told investigators that she told Hardesty to stop but that he didn't listen, according to charging documents.

The girl rolled on her side, turning away from Hardesty, but he responded by rubbing her buttocks over her underwear, police allege.

The girl's father became aware of what was happening and forcibly threw Hardesty out of the home, according to Hartman.

Second burglary arrest: It was about 8 a.m. that city officers arrested Hardesty — after he broke into a home in the first block of North Belvidere Street, Hartman said.

Hardesty later told police he had previously lived in that home and felt it was a place he knew and felt safe in.

The homeowner there summoned police after finding Hardesty sleeping in a bedroom, according to Hartman.

That's when officers arrested him.

Asked about his injuries, Hardesty claimed he had been robbed, although a robbery was never reported, according to Hartman.

It's "definitely a possibility" that Hardesty's injuries came from being thrown out of the West Poplar Street home by the father of the 9-year-old, Hartman said.

"There was definitely a fight," Hartman told The York Dispatch. "What the extent of the injuries were, (we don't know)."

The girl's father will not be charged, even if he did cause Hardesty's injuries, according to Hartman.

It's unclear if Hardesty has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

