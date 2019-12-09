Jordan Noel (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover man pointed a pistol at another person and demanded they turn over cash and marijuana, police said.

Jordan Noel, 21, is charged with robbery, a felony. He is also charged with theft, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Penn Township Police responded to reports of the robbery around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the 800 block of West Alvin Street.

Noel had the victim at gunpoint in the kitchen and asked for cash and marijuana, police allege.

While holding the gun, Noel told the victim to "empty your pockets or I'll blow your brains out," according to charging documents.

After getting a search warrant, police later found a black semi-automatic pellet gun and a small amount of marijuana.

Noel later admitted to police that he did rob the victim, charging documents state.

Noel is at York County Prison and was unable to post bail. His bail has been set at $15,000.

His preliminary hearing is with District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

