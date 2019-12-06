Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A lengthy police chase that started early Friday morning ended when the Hanover-area man who spurred the pursuit fatally shot himself, according to state police.

The 26-year-old man's name had not yet been released as of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said her office is still gathering information, but that an autopsy will be performed because a police chase preceded the suicide.

State police said the pursuit started about 4:15 a.m. Friday and that troopers joined in the chase to assist Hanover Borough police officers.

The man was reportedly suicidal and fled from police following a domestic incident, state police said.

Police chased the man's vehicle through multiple townships in York County, according to police.

In the 2000 block of Springwood Road, a trooper was able to stop the fleeing man's vehicle by using what's known as a PIT maneuver, meaning having a cruiser hit a fleeing vehicle in such a way that it turns sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

After the man's vehicle was stopped, he fatally shot himself, according to police.

Check back later for more details, as this is a developing story.

