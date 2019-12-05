Andre White Jr. was sitting in theater No. 6 at the Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township watching "Queen & Slim" when he was shot multiple times Monday night, police said Thursday morning.

White, 22, was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at York Hospital shortly after the shooting. He was shot multiple times, including in his chest, according to charging documents.

Another person also was transported to York Hospital with gunshot wounds.

In connection with the shooting, Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, of Conewago Township, was arrested Wednesday night at his home in the 100 block of Test Road, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said.

Jalen Luis Bellaflores (Photo: Submittted)

Bellaflores is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, both felonies.

On Monday, Bellaflores and another person entered the movie theater at 10:06 p.m. and fled approximately eight minutes later, police said.

Police believe White was targeted, Snyder added.

Multiple witnesses at the theater told police White was seen briefly talking with both suspects, whom he apparently knew, while walking to his seat, according to charging documents released Thursday.

Buy Photo West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by investigating detectives, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Shortly after, the two suspects were seen changing seats and moving one row closer to White. Then one of the two men walked toward the exit at the front of the theater while the other shot White, according to charging documents.

It's unclear if Bellafores was the suspect who allegedly shot White, and Snyder declined to comment Thursday when asked if police believed he was. Snyder also declined Thursday to offer additional details about the identity of the second suspect.

Investigation continues: Surveillance footage at Walmart, located at 1000 Town Center Drive, showed two men matching the suspects' description and wearing the same clothing making a purchase. They later got into a red sedan and drove in the direction of Regal Cinemas, police said.

Police later discovered Bellaflores' identity by checking credit cards the suspects used to buy movie tickets, charging documents state.

Buy Photo York County District Attorney David Sunday speaks along with West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder, background, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A search warrant revealed Bellaflores' home address in Conewago Township, and a vehicle check under his last name confirmed he has a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta in the color "tornado red."

At a news conference Thursday morning, Snyder said detectives and other members of the police force have been working nonstop on this case.

"We did a very, very large amount of work on this case in a short amount of time," Snyder said. "A lot of the people standing behind me haven't been home much to sleep. We have done everything in our power to bring those to justice who are responsible for this incident."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/05/police-regal-west-manchester-victim-shot-inside-theater/2619199001/