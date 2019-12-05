A Conewago Township man has been arrested in connection to Monday night's fatal shooting at Regal Cinemas 13, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder confirmed.

Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, was arrested Wednesday night at his home in the 100 block of Test Road, Snyder said Thursday morning at a news conference.

Jalen Luis Bellaflores (Photo: Submittted)

Bellaflores is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, both felonies.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 2, where two victims were shot.

Andre White Jr., 22, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting Monday. He was shot multiple times, including wounds to his chest, according to charging documents. Another person was transported to York Hospital for injuries.

Police found White lying motionless on the floor of theater No. 6.

Witnesses at the scene told police that White had a brief verbal exchange with Bellaflores and second suspect on the way to his seat in the theater, charging documents state.

Buy Photo West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by investigating detectives, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

"The two (suspects) converse with one another and then get up and move to different seats closer to the victim," documents state. "Shortly after that one of the two males gets up and heads toward the theater exit and the second gets up and goes to the back row of the theater where Andrew White is seated, and shoots him."

Shortly after, both suspects fled the theater, police allege.

The York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed Thursday that White's cause of death was multiple gun shot wounds. White's death was ruled a homicide.

A second press conference is expected Thursday where additional details would be made available, Snyder said.

