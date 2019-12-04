Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

York City Police made an arrest Tuesday after a rash of thefts of unattended, running vehicles.

Eight vehicles were reported stolen in the city in the past month, said York City Police Officer Derek Hartman.

The cars were taken primarily in the west end neighborhood between Hartley Street and Richland Avenue, according to a news release.

In each of these incidents, the vehicles were left running and unattended shortly before they were stolen.

On Dec. 3 York City Police conducted a traffic detail and found a recently stolen vehicle.

Officers shortly after arrested two juveniles and charged them with theft and receiving stolen property.

They were placed in a detention facility by York County Juvenile Probation, the release states.

