Lamira Holton (Photo: Submitted)

A former York City woman on the run for more than 18 months on home-invasion robbery and assault charges involving a metal pipe has been captured in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lamira Caprice Holton, 25, who now lives in Philadelphia, is in York County Prison on $40,000 bail, charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit all three felony offenses.

She had been a fugitive from justice since May 2018 and was captured by police in Philadelphia on Nov. 22, according to York City Police.

She was brought back to York County and arraigned on her charges by District Judge Linda Williams on Nov. 26, according to court records.

It's unclear if she has retained an attorney.

Robbed a robber? Holton and co-defendant Devante Dalvin Shorts are accused of robbing a man who at the time was himself wanted for robbery.

Shorts, 25, of York City, pleaded guilty in September to the lesser charge of conspiracy to commit theft and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, according to court records.

A third alleged robber — a woman, police have said — has not been identified as of Tuesday, Dec. 3, according to Officer Derek Hartman, public information officer for York City Police.

Court documents state Holton and Shorts robbed Vernon Lewis Daniels Jr. on May 15, 2018.

Daniels, 24, was wanted for his role in the November 2015 robbery of a teenager in Dover Township, according to police.

He pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to a year minus a day to two years minus two days in York County Prison, according to court records.

Devante shorts, pictured in a February 2017 mugshot. (Photo: Submitted)

The robbery: According to court documents, Daniels was expecting visitors at the back door of his home in the 700 block of Manor Street on May 21, 2018, but was surprised when he saw three people — Holton, Shorts and an unidentified woman.

Shorts hit Daniels in the face, forcing him backward into the kitchen, according to officials. Shorts walked into the kitchen and kept hitting Daniels, police said.

That's when Holton started assaulting Daniels with a metal pipe, court documents allege.

Police said Daniels' 2-year-old son was home at the time.

Daniels tried to defend himself and keep his son out of the way, but he was repeatedly assaulted by Shorts and Holton, according to police.

Video games stolen: Daniels ran out the front door and into the street, then went back inside, documents state.

By that time, the robbers were gone, police said, but the unidentified woman took two video-game systems before leaving.

Daniels suffered a split lip, a gash on his forehead, a loose tooth and a shoulder injury, according to court documents.

Police arrested Daniels after the assault on his outstanding robbery warrant, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/12/03/woman-wanted-york-home-invasion-robbery-assault-nabbed-philly/2596684001/