Jason Snyder (Photo: Submitted)

A Windsor Township man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in front of children playing nearby at a Chick-Fil-A.

Jason Snyder, 42, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Springettsbury Township Police were called Nov. 29 to the Chick-Fil-A at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township.

Snyder allegedly pulled his shorts up for a few seconds in front of a children's play area before being yelled at by a parent, charging documents allege.

Snyder is on state parole on the Megan's Law sexual offender list for similar offenses in 2005 and 2012, police said.

"Snyder went on to explain that he didn't think any kids actually saw him exposed, but he realized it was wrong for him to do it," documents read. "He added that with prior incidents, it seems to occur on a seven-year-cycle between offenses."

Snyder is in York County Prison, unable to post bail, which was set at $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 with District Judge Barry Bloss.

