PHOTOS: Shooting reported in movie theater
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    A man died last night after reportedly being shot at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office. 

    The man died at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 2 at York Hospital, about 40 minutes after the initial shooting. 

    West Manchester Township Police officers responded to a report of a shooting inside theater around 10:15 p.m., according to a news release from the department. 

    One additional victim was found at the scene and transported to York Hospital for injuries. 

    No arrests have been made. 

    West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said an update will be released later after his investigative team reports back.

    This story will be updated as more information is released.

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

