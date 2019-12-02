Submitted (Photo: Submitted)

West York Police are asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The person shown in the photo is a suspect in theft that took place theft took place Friday, Nov. 29, at the Smoker’s Outlet, located at 1636 W. Market St.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the West York Police Department at 717-854-1975.

