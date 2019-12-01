Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers dispatched around 2:11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, to the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the right forearm, according to a news release from the department.

The victim had been walking in the area when a dark-colored car pulled up to him, the release states.

The driver said, "Come here," and when the victim approached he reportedly saw two males wearing ski masks.

He then ran from the vehicle, and heard two gunshots, one of which struck him in the arm, according to police

He was taken to York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation of this incident is asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or through our website at www.sgtpd.org.

