Julian Gallagos-Villanueva (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Tuesday for allegedly raping a young child.

The defendant, Julian Gallagos-Villanueva, 46, is charged with raping a child, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, all felonies.

The victim told detectives at the Children's Advocacy Center in September that the incident happened when she was around the age of 3 or 4 some time between August 2008 and August 2010, police said.

The incident happened at the victim's cousin's house, according to York City Police.

Gallagos-Villanueva was arrested around 2 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 3500 block of East Market Street. He was turned over to the York City Police Department for booking and arraignment.

In addition to felony charges, Gallagos-Villanueva faces additional charges including indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, both misdemeanors.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/27/police-york-man-raped-young-child/4317878002/