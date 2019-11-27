Buy Photo Heather Bahn of Felton finds that the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1400 block of Loucks Road was closed following an earlier robbery attempt at the branch Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A man attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in West Manchester Wednesday morning, before waiting for authorities to arrive, West Manchester Township Police said.

About 11:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly jumped over the counter and grabbed money out of the register before throwing the money on the floor and sitting in a chair in the lobby, said Police Chief John Snyder.

"This is the strangest thing I've seen in a while," Snyder said. "I don't understand why a person would attempt to rob a bank and then throw money down and sit and wait for us to arrive."

Buy Photo A sign on the door of the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1400 block of Loucks Road is displayed following a robbery attempt Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The suspect was arrested by police at the bank, located at the 1400 block of Loucks Road, shortly after they arrived. He had not been charged as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Snyder said.

Nobody was injured and no weapons were visibly found on the suspect, Snyder said.

Snyder said he was unsure of a motive.

