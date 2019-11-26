Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man who was shot in the chest in North York early Tuesday morning ended up knocking on the door of a nearby home to seek help, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police were called to the 100 block of East Sixth Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

There, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to police.

After being shot, the man knocked on a door in the block looking for help, police said.

His wound is considered life-threatening, according to police.

The victim was able to provide only limited information about the shooting before being rushed to York Hospital by ambulance, police said.

The shooting was not random, according to Deputy Chief Dave Lash.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or call the department's tip line at 717-467-TELL. People can also email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

