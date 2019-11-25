Buy Photo Scales of justice logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A former York Suburban High School teacher who had sex with a student has avoided prison but will never be able to teach again.

Michael S. Coy, 42, of South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township, appeared in York County Court on Monday, Nov. 25, where he pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor.

In exchange for his plea, felony charges of institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor were dismissed.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Coy was sentenced to two years of probation and won't be subject to sex-offender conditions or being listed as a sex offender as part of Pennsylvania's Megan's Law.

A psycho-sexual evaluation of Coy determined he should not be deemed as a sex offender, senior deputy prosecutor Erin Kraska told presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness.

The victim in the case, who was a 17-year-old high school student when she and Coy became sexually involved, has moved out of state, is moving on with her life and supported the plea agreement, according to Kraska.

While the victim isn't the one who went to police, she is "comfortable" with the resolution of the case, Kraska said.

Coy did not fight the state revoking his teaching license, according to defense attorney Chris Ferro.

"There is no path whatsoever ... (for him) to ever reapply for his license," Ferro told presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness. "He could do so till the cows came home, your honor. It would be a fruitless exercise."

Michael Coy (Photo: Submitted)

Outside the courtroom, Ferro told reporters his client has accepted responsibility for what happened, "and any sentence that would have involved jail ... would've been unnecessary and inappropriate."

The background: Coy, who taught Spanish at York Suburban High School, resigned from the district on April 1, the same day Spring Garden Township Police filed charges against him.

York Suburban School District administrators reported Coy's sexual relationship with a student to township police in February, according to court documents.

Those documents state Coy and the teen sent each other text messages over a period of months.

In June 2018, the contact between Coy and the student culminated in sexual intercourse, according to court documents.

Investigators examined the girl's cellphone and found that the texts between Coy and the teen started in April 2018 and ended in June 2018, documents state.

"In June 2018, the two begin to schedule to meet," court documents state. "Also in June 2018 the text communication does turn sexual in nature."

Coy sent at least one photo of himself to the girl, said police, who described it as a nonsexual picture.

About Coy: Coy created a website about himself in which he states he's taught Spanish for 11 years, starting at Kennard-Dale High School before moving to York Suburban High School.

He is a graduate of Central York High School and studied at Penn State York and Millersville University, according to his website, which states he is married and has three young children.

Ferro said the teen with whom Coy had sex was not his student.

