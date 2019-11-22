Dakota Wright, 4, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run utility van outside her Hanover home on Nov. 22, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Ginger Wright and Facebook) (Photo: Submitted)

Jurors have begun deliberating the fate of a driver accused of fleeing the scene after fatally hitting 4-year-old Dakota Wright on a Hanover street three years ago.

Tony Shower Jr. , 35, now of York but previously of the Hanover area, remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with accidents involving death or personal injury/hit-and-run, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

The hit-and-run charge is a second-degree felony. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three to six years in state prison and a maximum possible sentence of five to 10 years, according to first assistant district attorney Tim Barker.

Jurors began deliberating shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, after being instructed on the law by presiding Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner.

Dakota, who lived in the 200 block of Princess Street in Hanover, had arrived home with her older sister at 7:09 p.m. Nov. 22, 2016, when she was fatally struck by the hit-and-run van in the road, trial testimony revealed.

The van, which was going about 22 mph, never slowed before hitting her and didn't slow afterward, according to Barker.

Prosecutors' trial evidence included the fact that DNA from blond hairs embedded in the headlight assembly of a white utility van matched the maternal DNA lineage of Dakota's family, and that the zipper pull on her My Little Pony jacket scratched the van's bumper.

Barker also maintains evidence shows that Dakota's jacket left a clothing transfer on one of the van's tie rods.

Smoked crack all day: The van was owned by a friend of Shower's, Stephen Gambal III, who testified he and Shower had been driving around all day prior to the hit and run, smoking crack cocaine. Shower also did heroin, Gambal told jurors.

Gambal testified that about 7 p.m., he waited in the parking lot of a local bar while Shower drove Gambal's van to go buy more drugs. When he returned about 20 minutes later, he told Gambal to take over driving again, according to Gambal.

Two different police departments separately pulled over the van, since 911 had broadcast a description of it. The first officers ended up letting the van go because Gambal appeared sober and, in the dark, officers were unable to see any damage related to the hit and run, according to testimony.

The second time the van was pulled over, Gambal was alone in the van. By that time, he had dropped off Shower and had smoked more crack cocaine, he testified.

West Manheim Township Police arrested Gambal on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and impounded the van. When it was examined in a lighted garage, the blond hairs and damage were found, testimony revealed.

Blames buddy: Shower didn't take the stand at trial, but gave three separate interviews to police in which he eventually admitted that he and Gambal had been smoking crack all day.

After initially denying any knowledge of the hit and run, Shower claimed he was sleeping in the passenger seat of the van when he felt or heard a thud, and that Gambal said, "I think I just hit a kid," according to police testimony.

A neighbor of Dakota's also heard the thud and watched the van drive past, according to testimony.

He told police he was sure the driver was the only person in the van and gave a description of the driver that prosecutors argue rules out Gambal but fits Shower.

Shower's public defender, Eric Wayne White, maintains it was Gambal behind the wheel when Dakota was killed, not Shower.

