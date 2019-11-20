Homicide victim Edna Pinder (Photo: Courtesy of Tarsha Eaddy)

It took jurors about an hour and 15 minutes Wednesday to find Anthony Uvon Starks guilty of fatally stabbing 65-year-old York City resident Edna Pinder in her home more than a year ago.

Starks, 53, of Baltimore, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder. Both convictions come with automatic life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors John Hamme and Jennifer Layman told jurors that Pinder and Starks had previously dated.

Tarsha Eaddy, the victim's daughter, told jurors on Monday that it was her understanding her mother's relationship with Starks "had ended years prior."

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

Jurors started their deliberations about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, after hearing closing arguments from prosecutors and public defender Ron Jackson Jr.

Pinder was found dead of 14 stab wounds inside her room at an apartment building in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road on Oct. 25, 2018.

Jurors on Wednesday watched security footage of the hallway outside Pinder's home.

In it, Starks can be seen entering Pinder's room at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2018, then 25 minutes later Pinder is seen leaving her room but returning a minute or two later.

Tale of the tape: At 11:57 p.m., Pinder again leaves her room and returns at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 22, 2018, the video showed.

Anthony Starks (Photo: Submitted)

"That is the last time we see the victim alive," lead Detective Travis Sowers testified as the video was being played. "No one entered the room besides Anthony Starks and Edna Pinder."

Jurors saw selected snippets of security video, but Sowers testified he watched four days' worth of security video taken by 16 cameras to ensure no one besides Pinder and Starks went into Pinder's room.

Earlier this week, jurors saw video footage of Starks pawning Pinder's cellphone in a York City pawnshop.

They also heard from a Baltimore County detective who serves on the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force.

Detective David Swinney testified he and another task force member tracked down Starks on East 24th Street in Baltimore on Oct. 31, 2018, and that Starks was driving Pinder's car at the time he was arrested on a homicide warrant.

He also stole her big-screen television after killing her, York City Police have said.

Starks was on the run for more than a week after Pinder's death, according to police.

