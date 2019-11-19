Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

A York Township man is charged after hitting, choking and sitting on his pregnant wife, police said.

James Kreeger, 45, is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child and strangulation, both felonies.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the 900 block of Cape Horn Road, when Kreeger and his wife got into a domestic dispute. After being questioned about his Instagram accounts, Kreeger got "enraged" and broke a fan, police said.

He then got up and sat on his wife in the pelvic region. She is seven months pregnant, according to York Area Regional Police.

As he was straddling her, he choked her for three seconds, according to charging documents.

"(The wife) was screaming for help hoping that her neighbors would hear her, but they didn't," documents read. "This is why he put his hands around her throat."

In addition to choking her, Kreeger allegedly hit the right side of her face. His wife also fought back and hit Kreeger too, police said.

After she attempted to talk with her husband, Kreeger got angry again and choked her for a second time for three seconds, police allege.

After the altercation, Kreeger's wife went to an urgent care center because she was "very afraid for her baby," charging documents state.

Later, she was taken to York Hospital for a full evaluation. She had vaginal leaking after the incident, as well as tightness and discomfort in her abdomen area, police said.

Kreeger was arrested and spoke with police regarding the incident.

He told police that he did hit his wife, sit on her and choke her. Kreeger also said his wife was hitting him too and that "this was his way of protecting himself," police said.

"James showed no regard for their unborn child or for his wife's well-being during the aforementioned physical altercation," charging documents read.

In addition to two felony charges, Kreeger is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors, and a summary harassment offense.

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf and released from York County Prison after posting $25,000 bail, according to online court records.

His preliminary hearing is for Dec. 9 with District Judge Scott Laird.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/19/police-york-township-man-sat-pregnant-wife-choked-her/4229818002/