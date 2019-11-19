John Meyers (Photo: Submitted)

A Loganville man pepper-sprayed an officer when he was confronted after a pursuit, police said.

York Area Regional Police were informed that John Meyers, 65, was in the 300 block of South Fern Avenue in Dallastown around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, according to police. Meyers was wanted in Cumberland County on felony charges of fleeing police.

Police attempted to stop Meyers, who drove away when officers walked toward his car. Meyers drove through various alleys and roads at speeds well over 50 mph in 25 mph zones, according to charging documents.

He was later found in the 2700 block of South Queen Street, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers also joined the regional officers at this point, with guns drawn on Meyers.

One officer noticed a black object in Meyers' hand that he thought was a box cutter before realizing it was pepper spray.

Meyers allegedly used the pepper spray on the officer, and he responded by tasing Meyers, who did not react because he was wearing thick layers of clothing. Meyers continued spraying the cop, charging documents read.

A state trooper was able to stop Meyers after tasing him in the neck and leg.

Meyers was arrested and taken to York Hospital with injuries before being transported to Central Booking, where he was later arraigned.

He faces charges including two counts of aggravated assault and fleeing officers, which are felonies. He is also charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and having an altered licence plate, all misdemeanors.

Meyers was unable to post bail and is at York County Prison. His bail has been set at $250,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled with District Judge Scott Laird at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

