Homicide victim Edna Pinder (Photo: Courtesy of Tarsha Eaddy)

Trial continued Tuesday in York County Court for a Baltimore man accused of murdering Edna Pinder, a York City resident he'd previously dated.

Anthony Uvon Starks, 53, remains in county prison without bail, charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, plus robbery.

Jurors on Tuesday, Nov. 19, heard from York City Police Detective Tony Fetrow, who testified that after Pinder's body was found, he checked local pawnshops to see if Starks had pawned any of Pinder's belongings.

Fetrow told jurors that on Oct. 22, 2018, Starks sold Pinder's cellphone at a York City pawnshop for $35.

The jury saw video security footage from the pawnshop, York Buy Sell Trade at 286 W. Market St.

In it, Starks — known as "Banks" — can be seen at the front counter, handing over a cellphone to a store employee.

Throughout the exchange, Starks continually turned around to look behind him at the store's entrance door, as if he was nervous.

Store manager Josh Seiple testified Starks provided a Maryland identification card and completed a form for the sale of the Samsung Edge phone.

Trial is expected to continue Wednesday morning with more prosecution testimony.

The background: Pinder, 65, was found dead on Oct. 25, 2018, stabbed 14 times in her apartment in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road

Anthony Starks (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police allege that after Starks killed Pinder, he stole her car, her phone and a big-screen television.

When Starks was captured in Baltimore, he still had Pinder's car. Inside it was a bottle of bleach that surveillance video caught Starks carrying out of Pinder's building, according to police.

Tarsha Eaddy, the victim's daughter, told jurors on Monday that it was her understanding her mother's relationship with Starks "had ended years prior."

Starks was on the run for more than a week after Pinder's death, according to police.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force tracked Starks to East 24th Street in Baltimore and arrested him Oct. 31, 2018, police have said.

If convicted of first- or second-degree murder, Starks would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

