Trial began Monday in York County Court for a Baltimore man accused of murdering a York City woman with whom he'd previously been romantically involved.

York City Police allege Anthony Uvon Starks fatally stabbed 65-year-old Edna Pinder 14 times in her apartment in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road more than a year ago.

During opening statements, deputy prosecutor Jennifer Layman told jurors they will see video and other evidence incriminating Starks, who is known as "Banks."

"Within 12 hours of this homicide, Anthony Starks is on video pawning Miss Pinder's cellphone ... getting 35, 40 bucks for it," Layman said.

Other video footage will show Starks driving Pinder's car, the prosecutor said, adding Starks stole Pinder's big-screen television, car and bank cards.

Pinder's daughter, Tarsha Eaddy of Red Lion, testified that to her knowledge, no one drove Pinder's car except Pinder.

Public defender Ron Jackson Jr. argued in his opening statement that there's not enough evidence against his client for jurors to find him guilty of murder.

Eaddy testified on Monday, Nov. 18, that she hadn't been able to reach her mother for four days, so she drove to her mother's apartment to check on her. That was on Oct. 25, 2018.

"Her phone was going directly to voicemail ... so that was very alarming," Eaddy told jurors, especially because two other family members also hadn't been able to reach Pinder.

Eaddy found her mother in a laundry basket after an apartment-building worker let her inside, she said.

"(My mother) was sitting on the basket, slumped against the wall, and her head was positioned to the side in a very unnatural way," Eaddy testified. "It was very apparent she was not alive. ... It looked like she had been hurt."

Eaddy then called 911 and police arrived, she said.

She told jurors it was her understanding that her mother's relationship with Starks "had ended years prior."

Testimony is expected to resume about 9 a.m. Tuesday before presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder.

Starks, 53, remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, as well as robbery.

He was on the run for more than a week after Pinder's death, according to police.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force tracked Starks to East 24th Street in Baltimore and arrested him Oct. 31, police have said.

If convicted of first- or second-degree murder, Starks would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

