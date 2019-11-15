Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Gettysburg-area man is now locked up, accused of kidnapping, pistol-whipping and terrorizing a Hanover man over a purported debt, borough police said.

Jeffrey Jerome Dixon Jr., 31, of no fixed address, remains in York County Prison on $20,000 bail, charged with the felonies of aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He's also charged with the misdemeanors or unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment.

The victim suffered a concussion, broken nose, memory loss and numerous bruises to his head and face, according to Hanover Police.

During the kidnapping the victim was forced to get into a tub, at which point Dixon started spinning the cylinder of a revolver and playing Russian roulette with the victim by pointing his gun at the man's head and pulling the trigger after each spin of the cylinder, charging documents allege.

Police said Dixon is known to them as "J.R.," and that he had two accomplices during the kidnapping, a man and a woman.

The victim told police he left his Hanover home about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 8, and realized he was being followed by a man with a leashed dog who began chasing him, according to charging documents.

Awoke in strange home: The victim told officers he started running away, but blacked out, police said. When he awoke he was in a strange apartment where a man — later identified by police as Dixon — was holding him at gunpoint, documents state. The two accomplices were there as well, police said.

Jeffrey Jerome Dixon Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

The gunman told the victim he owed the woman $350, but the victim told police he didn't know the woman and didn't owe her money, according to charging documents.

That's when he was moved to a bathroom, forced into the tub and made the target of a game of Russian roulette, police allege.

The victim agreed to get money from an ATM machine "in an effort to end the assault," documents state.

He was driven to a convenience store and ordered to withdraw $450, which the kidnappers took, police said.

After between two to four hours of being held against his will, he was dropped off near his home by kidnappers, according to police, who said the victim was then treated for his injuries at York Hospital.

Officers identified the woman accomplice and interviewed her, according to police. She named the gunman as "J.R." and said the bulk of the kidnapping happened at her home in the 100 block of York Street, charging documents allege.

'Paranoid': She told officers that Dixon appeared to be paranoid and under the influence a few hours prior to the kidnapping and that he claimed to have seen someone in her home, police said.

The woman also said she had been "hearing noises and seeing shadows" at her home over a several-hour period and thought she was "the rear end" of the victim going out a third-floor window, documents state. Police said that window was too small for an adult man to squeeze through.

Dixon convinced her that the victim had stolen money from her wallet, according to police.

She also told police Dixon chased the victim, caught him in the alley behind her home and dragged him by the hair into her home, according to charging documents.

Photos of victim: Once inside, she said, she saw Dixon "work over" the victim, then move him to the unheated garage to continue the assault, according to documents.

The woman provide investigators with photos she took in her home of the bloodied victim, sitting on a chair, according to police.

It's unclear if Dixon — who police said owns a dog matching the description of the one being walked by the kidnapper — has retained an attorney.

He was arraigned at the county's central booking unit on Friday, Nov. 15, by District Judge Linda Williams, who set bail at $20,000, according to court records.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/15/police-hanover-man-kidnapped-forced-play-russian-roulette-over-purported-debt/4203799002/