A man was shot Wednesday evening while purchasing marijuana, York City Police said.

Rahmeer Frazier, 19, of Coatesville, was shot and taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle, according to a news release from the department. He is in stable condition.

Police were dispatched to the hospital around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Investigators received only limited information from Frazier because of his condition, but he told them the incident happened while he was buying marijuana, the police release states.

The location of the shooting is still unknown, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

