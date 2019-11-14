Gen-uine Alston (Photo: Submitted)

Attorneys have given their closing arguments in the murder trial of Gen-uine "G" Alston, accused of fatally shooting Anthony Orr Jr. near Penn Park in June 2018.

Chief deputy prosecutor John Hamme rested the prosecution's case Thursday, Nov. 14, after calling York City Detective Andy Baez, the lead investigator in the case, to testify.

Defense attorney Roy Galloway called two witnesses before resting, including Alston, who told jurors he had nothing to do with the slaying, according to Hamme.

The jury will begin deliberating after being instructed on relevant law by presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder.

Alston, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Orr, a well-known community advocate, in the 100 block of Lafayette Street about 4:30 p.m. June 24, 2018.

Orr, 36, suffered a shotgun wound to the head and was rushed to York Hospital, where he died two days later.

The prosecution didn't present a motive for the homicide. Hamme has told jurors that sometimes "senseless acts happen and you can't say why."

But trial testimony and evidence, including Alston's videotaped police interview, suggested Alston's ex-girlfriend, Miracle Love Johnson, got into an altercation at Penn Park earlier in the day, where the annual Trey & Boo Classic basketball tournament was being held, and that Orr's slaying could be related to that.

Johnson testified for the defense Thursday, saying she wasn't involved in the Penn Park altercation, didn't know Orr and didn't speak with Alston that day, although she admitted she did try to contact him. She did not say why she tried to reach Alston.

Local attorney Sandra Thompson has told The York Dispatch that Orr, known to loved ones as "Bouk," was shot because he was reaching out to people "who were involved in wrong" and trying to convince them to change their ways.

"They retaliated against him," she said. "He (was) involved in positivity and breaking up negativity, even to his own detriment."

Anthony Orr Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Thompson has described Orr as a family man, stand-up person and community mentor to both young men in general and to men recently released from prison.

Defense argument: Galloway in his closing argument went after the two witnesses who identified Alston as the man they saw running from the shooting scene holding a sawed-off shotgun.

Both witnesses had ties to Orr. Lamont Padgett was the victim's friend, and Vanessa Bones is Orr's cousin. Both were in the area that day, but not with Orr or with each other. Both testified at trial they saw the shooter fleeing, and that they saw his face.

Each said they are 100% sure Alston is the fleeing gunman they saw.

But Galloway argued the identifications should be suspect in jurors' minds — and not only because of the witnesses' ties to the victim.

Bones initially told police she didn't see the shooter's face. She testified Wednesday that she told police she hadn't seen a face because she didn't want to get involved, but recently agreed to view a photo lineup from which she immediately picked Alston's photo.

Galloway insisted Padgett's identification can't be trusted because although he immediately chose Alston in the second lineup he was shown, he circled another man's photo in the first lineup he viewed.

Alston's photo wasn't in the first lineup, and Padgett testified he was instructed to circle a photo if there was a resemblance to the shooter, then to indicate how much of a resemblance there was.

Padgett said he circled a photo in the first lineup and wrote "65%" to indicate how close in facial features that man was to the shooter.

Galloway also argued that his client had no reason to kill Orr, didn't know Orr and didn't live near Orr.

"We're here for justice — not to make just anybody pay," he said.

'He did it': Prosecutor Hamme, during his closing argument, asked jurors if they knew who shot and killed President Abraham Lincoln, then asked how they could know that, since there were no fingerprints, DNA or other physical evidence.

"Because people saw him do it," Hamme said. "And it's the same concept we're dealing with here — people saw (Alston) doing it."

He asked jurors to consider what the odds must be for two people who didn't know Alston to separately and immediately identify him in photo lineups.

"The reason they did that is not because of some family conspiracy," Hamme argued. "There's not conspiracy against Mr. Alston. He did it.

"Gen-uine Alston put a shotgun to the head of Anthony Orr Jr. and pulled the trigger and killed him. He is guilty of first-degree murder."

Alston's only mistake that day was being seen by the two witnesses, the prosecutor said.

The charges: Alston, of York City, is charged with first- and third-degree murder.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

If convicted of third-degree murder, Alston would face a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

