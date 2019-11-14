Cyber crime logo (Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay.com)

A federal grand jury has indicted a 68-year-old York County man for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.

State police have also filed a felony child-pornography charge against Gilbert Joseph Swann III for allegedly possessing more than 15,000 images of what he called "kiddie porn," York County charging documents allege.

The federal indictment against Swann, of the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Delta, was handed down Wednesday, Nov. 13, according to federal court records.

Federal court documents state Swann had child porn that depicted minors less than age 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and that he received the pornography through either mail, shipping or through a computer between 2012 and 2013.

York County charges against Swann were filed by state police Oct. 31.

However, those documents indicate state police investigators first had contact with him in June 2013 while searching his home on a different matter.

It was during the search that Swann allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography, charging documents state.

"Swann related that he downloaded videos of young boys having sex with young boys," York County charging documents allege. "Swann also said that he downloaded videos of old men having sex with young girls."

State police said they seized Swann's computer and computer-storage devices during the 2013 search.

An analysis of those devices found 15,197 images or movies, according to county charging documents.

Six-year delay: It remains unclear why there was a six-year delay between the state police search of Swann's home and the filing of charge against him in York County.

A state police spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Swann has not yet been arraigned or had bail set for the county charge, court documents state.

He has been ordered to appear in federal court for arraignment there on Dec. 17, according to federal court records.

Neither federal nor York County court records list an attorney for Swann. A home number for him has been disconnected.

The federal prosecution of Swann is the result of the state police investigation, with assistance from the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/14/delta-man-charged-child-porn-6-years-after-home-searched/4189922002/