Police: York City man groped 13-year-old girl after giving her booze, pot
A York City man groped a 13-year-old girl in 2018 after forcing her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, York City Police said.
Luis Luna-Santiago, 37, of the 500 block of Duke Street, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 12, with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, all felonies.
The victim, now 14, reported the alleged assault during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center on Aug. 23. She said former family-friend Luna-Santiago groped her in October 2018, according to court documents.
The assault occurred at Luna-Santiago's former residence at the 200 block of Princess Street, police said.
According to charging documents, Luna-Santiago physically forced the victim to drink vodka and Hennessy and smoke marijuana.
Luna-Santiago then began to grope the victim, who was intoxicated and fell asleep during the assault, police allege.
Luna-Santiago is also charged with endangering the welfare of children, two counts of corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault, all misdemeanors.
Luna-Santiago is at York County Prison. He was unable to post his $40,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 2 with District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.
