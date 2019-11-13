Buy Photo Police have charged a 14-year-old Pennsylvania boy with driving drunk while his father, who was even more intoxicated, was a passenger. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A physician with WellSpan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine is accused of sexually assaulting two female patients, police said.

Dr. Shubhra Ray, 46, of York Township, faces charges in two separate cases involving two different women who said Ray assaulted them.

In the first case, Ray was charged with aggravated indecent assault, a felony, and indecent assault, a misdemeanor. In the second case, he was charged with indecent assault, a misdemeanor.

In January, one of the victims reported the incident to Wellspan officials, according to charging documents. She was interviewed by York Area Regional Police the following month.

The victim told police that on March 8, 2018, Ray asked the woman to remove her bra and groped the woman's breasts inappropriately. The woman said she "felt that she was braless for an overly long amount of time," charging documents read.

Later in the same examination, Ray asked the victim to remove her pants after she told him her right ankle and foot had been swelling up. Ray allegedly felt the victim's upper thigh area near her groin despite the woman telling him she did not have swelling in that area, police said.

Ray then moved the victim's underwear and penetrated her with his bare hands, police allege.

On Jan. 25, the victim returned to WellSpan for another appointment and she told a nurse about the incident in March 2018.

The nurse stayed with the victim throughout the examination with Ray. After, Ray told the nurse she could leave, however the nurse didn't leave until the victim was ready and escorted her out.

Around a week later, the victim informed Pam Meyer, a senior practice manager at WellSpan about the incident.

Meyer told the woman that her solution was to see another doctor, but that there was no "guarantee that Ray won't see you again," charging documents said.

York Area Regional Police Department interviewed Donalene Gohn, WellSpan medical assistant, Dr. Elizabeth Hall, WellSpan medical director, and Meyer about the incident in September.

Gohn told police there is a policy about having a chaperone in exam rooms with female patients, however this was not being followed. She also said no other physicians within the practice do breast exams or ask patients to remove their pants, charging documents read.

On March 5, police received a second complaint of alleged assault against Ray.

The second victim, who had an examination with Ray on Sept. 25, 2018, told police Ray had her fully expose her breasts and groped them.

Ray also had the woman lay down on the examination table, still exposed, for five additional minutes while he was at a desk across the room, police allege.

The second woman also informed Meyer about the incident. Meyer told her, "I can't believe this about Dr. Ray, everybody loves Dr. Ray," charging documents read.

WellSpan said in a statement that Ray is on a leave of absence.

"We take these allegations seriously and have taken immediate action upon learning of them," the statement reads. "Despite being unable to independently confirm these allegations, we put in place measures to continue to ensure the safety of patients."

As of Wednesday, Ray had not been arrested.

