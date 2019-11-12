Gen-uine Alston (Photo: Submitted)

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning in York County Court for the man accused of murdering well-known York City community volunteer Anthony Orr Jr.

Orr, 36, of Lafayette Street, was shot in the head with buckshot from a shotgun as he sat in his SUV about 4:30 p.m. June 24, 2018, according to York City Police.

Known as "Bouk" to friends and family, Orr died two days later at York Hospital.

Jury selection began about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, before Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder.

A jury was chosen by the end of the day Tuesday. Jurors will receive preliminary instructions from Snyder about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, after which prosecutors will give their opening statement.

County, state and federal officers were closed on Monday for Veterans Day.

Gen-uine "G" Alston, 22, of the 600 block of Company Street, is charged with first- and third-degree murder in Orr's homicide.

Alston's motive for gunning down Orr has not been made public by York City Police.

He was arrested in the 1200 block of West King Street the afternoon of June 26, 2018, according to police.

Police have said Orr was targeted but haven't said why. There was no testimony at Alston's July 27, 2018, preliminary hearing about a possible motive.

Retaliation? But local attorney Sandra Thompson has told The York Dispatch that Orr was shot because he was reaching out to people "who were involved in wrong" and trying to convince them to change their ways.

"They retaliated against him," she said before Orr's death. "He is involved in positivity and breaking up negativity, even to his own detriment. He's just a stand-up guy."

Anthony Orr Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

Thompson described Orr as a family man and a community mentor to both young men in general and to men recently released from prison.

York City School Police Chief Michael Muldrow has known the Orr family for many years and said the man's murder was "a big loss for this community."

Muldrow said the pain is also felt by the York High community.

Orr played football and basketball for William Penn Senior High School and continued to support young athletes in summer league games, he said.

"He just touched many lives," the chief said, through sports, in the community and through the motorcycle clubs to which Orr belonged.

