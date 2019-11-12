Dunkin' Donuts, 1312 N. George St. in North York (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

A masked robber who grabbed cash from inside the Dunkin' Donuts in North York was able to run out of the building, hop into a getaway car and make a run for it, police said.

It remains unclear whether she had a chance to enjoy her two minutes of freedom.

Northern York County Regional Police have identified the robber as Tia Marie Landis, 30, of the 700 block of Cassel Road in Newberry Township.

Landis was being taken to the county's central booking unit to be charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, police said about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to Deputy Chief Dave Lash, Landis wore a bandanna over her face as well as a hoodie and gloves when she went into the Dunkin' Donuts at 1312 N. George St. on Tuesday, ran behind the counter, ripped a cash drawer from a cash register and ran back out.

A York County 911 dispatcher alerted Northern Regional Police to the robbery at 12:37 p.m., Lash said.

At 12:39 p.m., Officer Erika Eiker had Landis in custody, according to Lash.

"Erika ran down the robber in about two minutes," the deputy chief said.

Eiker was in a cruiser and on patrol in North York when the robbery dispatch aired, and she almost immediately spotted the gold Pontiac getaway car being used by Landis, police said.

Trapped in lot: She chased the Pontiac to a parking lot behind an apartment building in the 1300 block of North George Street, effectively trapping the robber, according to Lash.

Northern Regional Officer Erika Eiker (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Eiker arrested Landis and recovered the stolen money, as well as Landis' bandanna, gloves and hoodie, Lash said. No one was hurt.

Eiker has been a Northern Regional officer since 2010, according to Lash.

"She’s an aggressive, driven officer who gives her best on a daily basis," he said.

Police said the investigation continues, and they ask anyone with information to contact them on their department tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.

