A York County jury has convicted a Hallam man for shooting an SUV that the mother of his child — with whom he was arguing — was standing near.

Colsaun Bailey, 33, who at the time lived in the 200 block of Friendship Avenue, remains in York County Prison awaiting sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 30, according to court records.

Bailey had been free on bail until it was revoked more than two months ago, according to prison records, which state he was committed to county prison on Sept. 2.

Jurors on Friday, Nov. 8, found Bailey guilty of the second-degree felonies of aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, court records state.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness ordered county probation officers to complete a pre-sentence investigation into Bailey, records state — to help the judge determine the defendant's punishment.

The background: Hellam Township Police said the woman dropped off the daughter she and Bailey share at Bailey's apartment about 10 p.m. Oct. 12, 2018.

Bailey was upset because this was not a previously arranged weekend, court documents state, but the victim was going on vacation.

Bailey believed his child's mother had gone on vacation not long beforehand, according to police. They began arguing, at which point Bailey took his daughter inside, court documents state.

The child's mother knocked on his door to continue talking with Bailey, but Bailey opened the door and told her to leave, police said.

Bailey had a gun at his side when he answered the door, according to police.

The woman later told officers she couldn't believe Bailey's actions and that she called him a name and started walking toward her Honda CRV, police said.

The woman was standing next to it when Bailey pulled the trigger, police said.

After firing a single gunshot, Bailey went back into his apartment, police said. The woman drove home, where she found a bullet hole in her SUV, court documents state.

Bullet lodged in toy: Police said there was a small hole in the bottom right corner of the hatch of her Honda.

The bullet had become lodged inside a pink stuffed animal that was in the car, according to police.

Investigators later found a 9 mm shell casing about 20 to 30 feet from Bailey's door, police said.

Officers then found a 9 mm handgun in Bailey's home, according to court documents.

Bailey is forbidden by law from owning or even handling firearms because he was previously convicted of a felony crime.

