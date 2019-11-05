Jervin Perez (Photo: York City Police Department)

A man wanted in a shooting near a York City school was arrested Monday after about a month on the lam, according to authorities.

Jervin "J-Dolla" Perez, was arrested in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue in York City about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Perez, 19, and three others were involved in shooting a woman in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue on Sept. 24, police have said. That's a block from McKinley K-8 elementary school.

Perez, of the 100 block of East College Avenue, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm. All charges are felonies.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 5, Perez remained in York County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Kareem M. Williams, 15, of the 800 block of South Duke Street, and Diante D. Farrell, 17, of the 300 block of Norway Street, were arrested in the case last month. They are charged with felonies of conspiracy to commit homicide and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Both were in York County Prison on $500,000 bail Tuesday.

Kareem Mohammed Williams (Photo: Submitted)

Shooting: A 28-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue, near her home, about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 24, when she heard a man behind her say, "There she goes," according to charging documents.

Perez, Williams, Farrell and a fourth person "boxed in" the woman, blocking off any escape route, police said.

Perez then walked in front of her, pulled out a gun and fired at her from about 10 feet away, according to police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, and a bullet fractured her thigh bone, police have said.

Police said last month that a motive had not yet been determined. Additionally, police have not yet named a fourth person they believe was involved.

Diante Dasonie Farrell (Photo: Submitted)

The shooting scene was about a block away from McKinley K-8 school, at 600 Manor St., and school officers alerted patrol officers to the shooting, documents state.

The shooting prompted four city schools to go into a "shelter-in-place" as a safety precaution, according to the district.

Perez was 17 when he shot a Dallastown teen during a robbery in York City on Oct. 25, 2017.

Perez pleaded guilty in York County Court Nov. 29, 2018, to the felony of drug possession with intent to deliver and the misdemeanor of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

In exchange for his plea, Perez's charges of robbery and aggravated assault were dropped, records state

Perez's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

