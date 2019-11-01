Buy Photo United Fiber CEO and Founder Bill Hynes announces the 400-mile network running from New York to Virginia, passing through York, is almost complete at a Thursday, Nov. 15 meeting. (Photo by Rebecca Klar) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The CEO and founder of Think Loud Development — who made news this summer when York County's sheriff allowed him to park in a secure county garage to attend a protection-order hearing — is now charged with stalking and related offenses for alleged crimes against his ex-girlfriend.

Bill Hynes, 47, of York City, is free on $50,000 bail, according to court records, which state he was arraigned Friday, Nov. 1, on felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by deception, forgery and tampering with public records.

He's also charged with the misdemeanors of stalking, simple assault, harassment and record-tampering, plus the summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief. Pennsylvania's crime code can have different gradings for the same criminal charge, depending on the circumstances of the alleged crime.

State police said the alleged victim in the case has an active protection from abuse order against him. The woman who obtained that order in July is Hynes' ex-girlfriend and former employee.

According to state police, the woman told investigators in July that Hynes broke into her Spring Garden Township home and assaulted her, and that he stalked her by secretly affixing a GPS tracker to her vehicle.

Fraudulent mortgage: She made numerous other accusations against the CEO as well, according to police, including that he allegedly took a fraudulent second mortgage on her home and had a notary unknowingly notarize the mortgage documents.

Investigators also allege Hynes created a fake Facebook account in the woman's name after she was granted a protection from abuse order against him, state police said, adding the fake account came from an IP address associated with Hynes.

That alleged action violated the terms of the PFA agreement, according to state police, who also charged Hynes with indirect criminal contempt.

"I have not had the opportunity to fully review the allegations and therefore cannot comment at this time," said defense attorney Chris Ferro, who represented Hynes in the PFA case.

Hynes is a felon, having been found guilty of the third-degree felony of theft by deception in Northampton County on Sept. 15, 2010, according to court records.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The background: Hynes' ex-girlfriend filed for a temporary PFA against him July 9, alleging he repeatedly threatened to kill her, shoved her repeatedly, stalked her when they were in Florida and choked her when they were in Fiji.

The woman's petition alleges Hynes threatened her as recently as July 8 and alleges abuse going back to 2014, when Hynes hired her to work for Think Loud.

The temporary PFA was granted on July 15, according to court records.

Common Pleas Judge Amber A. Kraft also ordered Hynes to relinquish any guns in his possession, records state. The PFA petition stated Hynes possessed a gun.

However, Hynes told deputies he didn't own any firearms, York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber has said.

The sheriff said deputies had Hynes sign an affidavit stating he didn't have any guns, which is standard procedure when PFA defendants ordered to relinquish their firearms tell deputies they don't have any.

Ferro has called the PFA allegations baseless and without "evidentiary support."

'Dereliction of duty': The York County Commissioners on July 23 issued a statement saying Keuerleber was derelict in his duties for allowing Hynes to park in the judicial center's secure underground garage July 15 to attend the PFA hearing.

Keuerleber maintains there was no special treatment for Hynes, who through Think Loud donated the money needed for the sheriff's office to purchase K-9 Dargo.

"The York County Commissioners have completed their investigation regarding a breach of security which occurred at the Judicial Center on Monday, July 15, 2019. The Commissioners have concluded, as a result of their investigation that there was a dereliction of duty by the Sheriff which resulted in a security breach. The breach allowed a defendant with an active Ex Parte Protection from Abuse Order against him to park in a secure area. By admission of the Sheriff, the formal security protocols were not followed.

"The commissioners believe this was a serious breach of security which will result in review of the county’s security policies and procedures in light of this incident and we intend to implement changes."

