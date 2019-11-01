Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A teenage boy was shot in York City Friday morning, according to authorities.

The teen, 17, was shot in the leg outside in the 100 block of East Cottage Place about 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, according to York City Police.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/11/01/one-shot-york-city-friday-morning/4120941002/