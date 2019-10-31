West York Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint Wednesday night.

She was walking in the area of West Market Street and North Sumner Street about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, when two men robbed the person at gunpoint, according to a news release from the department.

West York Chief Matt Millsaps said only one of the men displayed a gun during the robbery.

The men took a cellphone and other personal belongings from the woman, according to police.

The robbers are described as thin men, in their early 20's who are about 5-foot-6. One was wearing a black jacket and red hoodie, while the other was wearing a gray hoodie.

Both men wearing jeans.

The chief said investigators believe the two fled eastbound toward York City after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact West York Police at 717-854-1975.

Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/10/31/west-york-police-investigating-armed-robbery/4110419002/