Solomon Moore (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Solomon Moore, York City's most recent homicide victim, suffered multiple gunshot wounds when his cousin and another man engaged in a shootout on West King Street last week, according to police allegations.

The victim's cousin, Devon K. Moore, also was shot and remains in York Hospital, York City Police spokesman Derek Hartman said.

Devon Moore is now criminally charged in relation to his cousin's death and was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the hospital, Hartman said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and might have been shot more than once, according to Hartman.

"Due to Devon Moore's negligent acts, attempting to kill Marvin Butler by shooting at him multiple times, Solomon Moore is deceased," lead Detective Tiffany Pitts wrote in charging documents.

Pitts wrote that the whereabouts of the other alleged shooter, Marvin Lamier Butler, is unknown.

Devon Moore, 26, of the 400 block of West King Street, is charged with homicide for his cousin's death, attempted homicide for allegedly shooting at Butler, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records.

Marvin Butler (Photo: Submitted)

He was denied bail and will be taken to York County Prison after he's released from York Hospital, records state.

Once captured, Butler, 29, whose last known address was in the 300 block of West King Street, will be charged with Solomon Moore's homicide, the attempted homicide of Devon Moore and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Video surveillance of the area shows that the Moore cousins were walking east on West King Street toward Butler and another person about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, when Devon Moore and Butler started firing guns at each other in the area of the 400 block, according to charging documents.

Solomon Moore fell to the ground after gunfire erupted, then ran west, documents state.

Devon Moore also fell to the ground, then crawled to the rear wheel well area of a parked car, police said.

Devon K. Moore (Photo: Submitted)

But both he and Butler kept shooting, charging documents allege.

When officers arrived, they found Solomon Moore dead at the southeast corner of West King and South Hartley streets and found Devon Moore wounded in the 400 block of West King Street, police said. Devon Moore was taken to York Hospital by ambulance, according to police.

Investigators found .40-caliber shell casings in the area and found a .40-caliber handgun hidden in the wheel well that Devon Moore had crawled to after being shot, charging documents state.

Butler fled before officers arrived, heading east on West King Street, according to police, who said several witnesses have identified Butler as one of the shooters.

Solomon Moore, 31, of the 400 block of West King Street, is the 13th person killed in York City this year.

