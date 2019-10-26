Julien Pesta (Photo: Submitted)

A Spring Grove man has been sentenced to house arrest for causing a drug-fueled crash that injured another driver last year.

Julien Matthew Pesta, 25 of Constitution Avenue, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 24, to the third-degree felony of causing an injury accident while driving without a license, according to court records.

He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license, records state.

Pesta was sentenced to 2½ years of intensive probation, with the first three months on house arrest, according to court records, which state he must wear an alcohol-monitoring ankle cuff for the first 10 days of house arrest.

He also must submit to a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment or counseling, and must submit to random drug testing.

In exchange for his plea, charges including aggravated assault while DUI were dropped, records state.

The crash: Springettsbury Township Police said Pesta was high on a cocktail of drugs — including fentanyl, morphine and marijuana — about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 29, 2018, when he crashed.

Pesta was westbound on Route 30 near the Easton Road intersection when he crossed over a cement median and crashed his Chevrolet Malibu into an oncoming vehicle, police said.

He told officers he didn't remember how the crash happened, according to court records.

Officers found a syringe and a spoon on the passenger side of the Malibu's floor, police said.

The other driver suffered from multiple injuries and was left with headaches, dizziness and balance issues, as well vivid nightmares of the crash, court documents state.

At the county's central booking unit, officials found heroin in Pesta's possession, police have said.

