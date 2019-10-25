Robert Delano Wood (Photo: Submitted)

A Newberry Township man with three DUI convictions was driving drunk again — this time with his two sons in his SUV, township police allege.

Robert Delano Wood, 37, of the 1900 block of Old Trail Road, is in York County Prison on $2,500 bail, charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor child endangerment and a summary offense of driving with a suspended license.

Wood's license suspension is related to one of his prior DUIs, according to charging documents.

Police arrested Wood in the first block of Ridgeview Drive in Newberry Township about 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, charging documents state.

Multiple witnesses told an officer that Wood — whose three passengers included his 8- and 9-year-old sons — drove through the neighborhood at a high rate of speed, despite the fact that trick-or-treat night ended an hour earlier, according to police.

Confrontation: Wood then stopped, got out of his SUV and confronted a woman who he believed tried to throw something at his vehicle, police said.

Police were called to the scene for a report of an intoxicated disorderly subject. While speaking with Wood, an officer determined he smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, documents state.

"Mr. Wood admitted to drinking 5 beers at 10 p.m. even though I was speaking with him at 9 p.m.," Officer Taylor Nauman wrote in charging documents.

Wood was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, documents state.

Later, at the county's central booking unit, Wood refused to give a blood sample for alcohol testing even after police obtained a warrant for his blood, according to charging documents.

Wood was convicted of DUI in 2008, 2011 and 2014, documents state, and his license is currently under suspension for DUI.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Tot found in truck: West York Police filed DUI and reckless endangerment charges against Wood in June 2011.

Police said he left his 17-month-old son in the passenger seat of his pickup truck while he was drinking in a borough bar.

An officer found the tot awake and in his child-safety seat about 2 a.m. May 25, 2011, court records state.

At the time, Wood was on probation, police said.

Wood's lengthy criminal history also includes burglary and related charges for a number of business break-ins in 2009.

Burglaries: Police arrested Wood and two others for allegedly burglarizing Ruby Jade's restaurant in Spring Garden Township, Dick's Sporting Goods and U-Tote-M in West Manchester Township, and Mount Rose Beer & Soda and Smoker's Outlet, both on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township, according to court records.

Wood and his accomplices stole three rifles from the now-closed Dick's Sporting Goods because they had planned to rob a bank, court documents state.

The rifles were later found hidden in weeds along Horn Road in Hellam Township, police said.

