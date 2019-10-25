Sean Patterson (Photo: Submitted)

A West York man is accused of stabbing another man during an argument in the borough Thursday night, court documents allege.

West York Police said Sean Samuel Patterson, 40, stabbed a man outside his home about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Patterson, of the 1700 block of West Philadelphia Street, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Patterson got into a fight with the father of his stepdaughter's child outside the home.

Patterson stabbed the man then fled, according to charging documents.

The victim was found in West Manchester Township with stab wounds to his left rib cage and left shoulder blade, court documents state. He was taken to York Hospital where he was treated and release.

Patterson was found hiding in his back yard with several lacerations to his hands, according to court documents. He said he and the victim got in a "tussle" and Patterson ended up cutting himself, police said.

He admitted that the victim may have been cut during the fight, court documents allege.

As of Friday, Oct. 25, Patterson remained in York County Prison on $5,000 bail, according to online court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7 at District Judge Jennifer Clancy's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/10/25/man-charged-west-york-stabbing/2455728001/