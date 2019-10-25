John Swayze (Photo: Submitted)

An East Manchester Township man facing trial in York County Court for allegedly possessing more than 200,000 images of child pornography has now been indicted in federal court.

John Allan Swayze, 56, of the 600 block of Dellinger Road, remains in York County Prison on $1 million bail on his local charges.

He is scheduled to be brought to Harrisburg's federal court Wednesday, Oct. 30, to be arraigned on his charges of possessing child pornography and receiving, distributing and attempting to receive child porn, according to federal court records.

The pornography Swayze allegedly possessed between October 2017 and May 2019 was of children less than 12 years old, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted in federal court of receiving and distributing child porn, Swayze faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Each charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years, officials said. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to federal court records.

It is unclear whether Swayze has retained an attorney in his federal case.

The background: Northeastern Regional Police arrested Swayze in June after finding at least 200,000 images of child pornography on multiple computers, hard drives and flash drives owned by Swaye, Chief Bryan Rizzo has said.

It unusual to find such a large cache of child porn, according to the chief.

Police began investigating Swayze in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rizzo said.

Also involved in the investigation were York Area Regional Police and the York County District Attorney's Office, he said.

