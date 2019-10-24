Vehicle fire cleared on I-83
Update 10 a.m.: The vehicle fire has been cleared, according to 511pa.com.
Reported earlier: A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 83 in northern York County Thursday morning, according to 511pa.com.
The fire was reported about 7:55 a.m. near Exit 32, Newberrytown, on I-83 northbound.
A lane is restricted, according to 511pa.com.
Traffic is backed up for about a mile.
Check back later for updates.
