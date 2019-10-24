Andrew Bennie (Photo: Submitted)

A Dallastown teen is charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing someone in a robbery Saturday morning.

York Area Regional Police said Andrew Mark Bennie II, 17, robbed the Sunoco at 500 E. Main St. in Dallastown about 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Bennie, of the 400 block of East Maple Street, is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault and flight to avoid apprehension, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and drug possession.

As of Thursday, Oct. 24, he remained in York County Prison on $10,000 bail, according to online court records.

Charging documents state Bennie went into the convenience store, pocketed some candy and got a drink, then threw money on the counter and tried to leave.

A store employee confronted him and the two struggled as Bennie tried to flee, police said.

Another witness and the victim kept Bennie in the store, charging documents allege. Once Bennie heard police had been called, he tried fleeing and told the victim he had a knife, police said.

Bennie and the employee had a struggle and Bennie pulled a knife out of his pocket and tried stabbing him but missed, charging documents allege.

The victim tried to hold Bennie until police arrived, and Bennie stabbed the victim in his left side, police said.

Bennie then fled from the store and shot the victim the middle finger, according to court documents.

The victim, police said, knew Bennie as a regular customer.

Officers found Bennie at his home and he fled, but police said he tripped on a curb before he could get far.

Police searched his backpack and found a knife as well as suspected marijuana and the clothes he wore during the robbery, charging documents allege.

Bennie's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25 at District Judge Scott Laird's office. He did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday afternoon.

