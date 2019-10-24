Dump truck crashes, stones spill over N. Codorus Twp. road
A dump truck spilled its contents after its driver crashed on a North Codorus Township road Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Southwestern Regional Police said the man was driving the dump truck westbound on Green Valley Road in the area of Buffalo Valley Road when he overcompensated while negotiating a curve, crossed both lanes of travel and rolled over.
The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The stone the truck was carrying spilled over the road. Crews closed the road for about two hours for cleanup, police said.
The driver suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to York Hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Jamie Stalcup.
The sergeant said the man was driving a truck owned by a Manchester, Maryland-based company.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.