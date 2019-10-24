A dump truck crashed and spilled its contents onto Green Valley Road in North Codorus Township Thursday, Oct. 24. John A. Pavoncello photo. (Photo: Submitted)

A dump truck spilled its contents after its driver crashed on a North Codorus Township road Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Southwestern Regional Police said the man was driving the dump truck westbound on Green Valley Road in the area of Buffalo Valley Road when he overcompensated while negotiating a curve, crossed both lanes of travel and rolled over.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The stone the truck was carrying spilled over the road. Crews closed the road for about two hours for cleanup, police said.

The driver suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to York Hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Jamie Stalcup.

The sergeant said the man was driving a truck owned by a Manchester, Maryland-based company.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

