The third man shot in York City Wednesday night died from his injuries a day later, according to authorities.

The York County Coroner's office said in a news release that Tyre Johnson, 20, of Manchester Township, succumbed to his wounds about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept .13.

Johnson had been shot outside a home in the area of North Pershing Avenue and Jefferson Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Investigators believe Johnson was targeted.

An autopsy will be scheduled for Johnson.

York City Police had said Johnson was taken to York Hospital following the shooting, where he had been listed in critical condition.

He was one of three men fatally shot in two separate York City incidents that night. If the three deaths are ruled homicides, there will have been 11 homicides in York City so far this year.

There were 13 homicides in York City in 2018, which was down from 16 in 2017.

Johnson is the fourth person to be killed in a shooting in York City this month.

Earlier shooting: Police were called to the 500 block of West Princess Street for a report of a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

They found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to York Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, according to a news release from the department.

Police identified the men as Lawrence Alston, 29, and Charles McCallister, 42, both of York City. They were shot outside a home in the block, according to the release.

Alston and McCallister lived in the 200 block of East Prospect Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office. That's about half a mile from where they were shot.

Investigators believe the two were targeted.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said the two men were related. He said detectives do not know what the men were doing when they were shot.

He said the men were shot once or twice in the torso.

Autopsies on the men are scheduled for the morning of Friday, Sept. 13.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

York City homicides in 2019: There have been eight other homicides in York City so far this year:

• Jaiquaune Freeman, 23, of York City, was fatally shot on Light Avenue on March 17.

• Christian Gutierrez-Rosado, 23, of York City, was killed in a shooting inside a home in the 700 block of West Princess Street on April 10. The shooting was deemed justifiable.

• Jason Markley, 27, of York City, was fatally stabbed in the 500 block of Wallace Street on April 23.

• Antonio Garcia, 27, of York City, was fatally shot in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and West King Street on May 2.

• Kyle Otto, 31, of York City, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Smith Street on July 20.

• Moses Coleman, 39, of York City, was fatally shot in the 100 block of North Sherman on July 31.

• Edward Jarmond Jr., 27, of York City, was killed in a shooting in the 600 block of Bare Avenue on Aug. 22.

• Juan Woodard, 42, of York City, died after a shooting in the 100 block of North Pine Street on Sept. 6.

