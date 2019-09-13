Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hanover Borough Police are searching for two people accused of robbing, beating and pistol-whipping an acquaintance after bursting into the man's apartment.

Amanda Ruth Hendrickson-Cozio and Henry Michael Zientek are wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for the Tuesday, Sept. 10, home invasion, according to court records.

Hendrickson-Cozio, 26, of the 100 block of East Hanover Street in the borough, lives a tenth of a mile from the victim's apartment.

Zientek, 28, of the 100 block of South 27th Street in Harrisburg, was identified because he is Facebook friends with his alleged accomplice, according to charging documents.

Their victim, who lives in the 100 block of Pleasant Street, suffered multiple injuries on his face and head, police said.

When he answered a knock on his apartment door about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was struck in the head by a pistol, after which Hendrickson-Cozio and Zientek "barged" inside, charging documents allege.

They demanded cash, marijuana and Klonopin, documents state. Klonopin is a prescription sedative in the benzodiazepine family, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The victim told investigators he is acquainted with Hendrickson-Cozio through his neighbor, who is her friend, police said. The victim said she knew about his pot usage and knew he has a prescription for Klonopin, documents state.

Assaulted: Zientek pointed a pistol at the victim's head at one poin, and struck him in the face three more times, documents allege.

While that was going on, Hendrickson-Cozio searched the victim's apartment, according to police, who said she also held the gun at one point during the robbery.

Charging documents allege Zientek threatened to kill the victim if he told anyone about the home invasion.

Officers later called Hendrickson-Cozio, who declined to meet with investigators, telling them she'd just left the area for Baltimore, documents state.

She and Zientek are facing felony charges of robbery, criminal trespass, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit each of those charges, court records state.

Zientek also is charged with the felonies of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit that offense, while Hendrickson-Cozio is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, records state.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call Hanover Police at 717-637-5575, or call 911.

