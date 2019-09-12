Timothy "Reeko" Pough (Photo: Courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

A York City man who gunned down his ex-girlfriend's brother about 14 months ago during a drive-by shooting has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated from about 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, before reaching their verdict, according to defense attorney Bill Graff.

He declined further comment until after Timothy Tyriek Pough's sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 30. Adults convicted of first- and second-degree murder in Pennsylvania receive mandatory life sentences without possibility of parole.

At the close of a three-day trial, jurors found that Pough — known as "Reeko" or "Reek" — fatally shot Elijah Shuler about 7 p.m. July 4, 2018, to the rear of his girlfriend's home in the 900 block of West Locust Street.

Shuler, 22, of York City had just parked in a small parking area behind the home where his sister and girlfriend were awaiting his arrival when a white SUV drove down the alley, according to trial testimony.

Pough, who was a passenger in the SUV, fired four times, striking both Shuler and the car still owned by Shuler's sister, Tyeesha Coleman, testimony revealed.

Pough, 21, testified in his own defense during trial, telling jurors he shot at the car, but didn't realize anyone was in it, according to Graff.

Graff argued to the jury that Pough was guilty of manslaughter, not murder, because he didn't know anyone was in the car.

Witnesses: From the witness stand, Coleman told jurors she broke up with Pough around June 1, 2018.

Coleman testified that two days before her brother was murdered, she was sitting in her car, with her daughter in the back seat, when Pough walked up to her brandishing a gun and tapping on her driver window.

He told he that when he caught her by herself, "that he was going to kill me," she said.

Coleman was inside the home on Locust Street when her brother was gunned down and was the first to reach a window after hearing gunfire, she said.

She testified she saw Pough firing, and that Shuler was out of the car and trying to flee prior to Pough firing the last shot.

"He tried to run to us," Coleman said. "He tried to tell us Reeko shot him, (then) he collapsed in the doorway."

Margarita Colon also testified, telling jurors she saw Pough firing a gun from a vehicle and saw Shuler get out and run toward her home.

"He collapsed on my lap and told me, 'Reek! Reek,'" Colon told jurors. "He was fighting for his life."

Shuler died of a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

Drive-by driver: Taria Bolyard also testified for the prosecution. She said Pough told her he wanted to talk to his ex and asked her to drive him there. Bolyard said on direct examination that she didn't know he was going to shoot anyone.

But on cross-examination by Graff, Bolyard admitted that a few moments before the homicide, Pough told her he was going to shoot out the tires of his ex's car.

She was not been charged in relation to Shuler's death.

Prosecutors Chuck Murphy and Tim Henderson maintain Pough thought he was shooting Coleman that evening, not her brother.

Murphy, who is a chief deputy prosecutor, explained to jurors that under the legal theory of transferred intent, they could find Pough guilty of murdering Shuler even if they determined he meant to kill Coleman.

Pough fled the state after the homicide, police said.

He was captured in Avon Park, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2018, by sheriff's deputies there. That's about 85 miles southeast of Tampa.

