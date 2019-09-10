Lena Cosek (Photo: Submitted)

Southwestern Regional Police are searching for a woman who they said stole more than $17,000 from her boyfriend's 86-year-old mother in Heidelberg Township.

Charges for Lena Mae Cosek, 25, were filed on Aug. 10, and on Tuesday, Sept. 10, police said.

Investigators were still searching for her as of Tuesday. They believe she fled the state.

Police said Cosek fraudulently signed checks under the elderly woman's name for about a month, taking $17,200.

Once arrested, Cosek, of no fixed address, will be charged with seven counts each of forgery, theft, receiving stolen property and identity theft.

Allegations: Police were contacted in August when Cosek's boyfriend discovered his mother was missing $17,200 from her bank account.

Authorities found that seven checks had been written to the woman's son and Cosek between June and July, with each check for between $2,200 and $2,5000, according to court documents.

The victim had moved into a home on Jacobs Mill Road with her son and Cosek in May, and Cosek was her primary caretaker. Cosek was not authorized to write any checks for the victim, police said.

Cosek denied knowing anything about the checks, however, police said she could be seen on surveillance footage depositing the checks at ATMs, charging documents allege.

The other deposits were made online to the victim's son's bank account. The boyfriend did not know how to make these online transactions, according to police.

Cosek, police said, had access to her boyfriend's bank account and knew his username and password.

Police compared checks the victim wrote to the ones that were deposited between June and July and could see a clear difference in the handwriting in them, charging documents allege.

Additionally, police said the night before the victim's son called 911 to report the theft, Cosek tried to talk him out of it and threatened to leave him.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (717) 225-1333.

