Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

An elderly man is accused of sexually assaulting a child more than 10 years ago in Jacobus, according police.

State police said Earl Orr Willoughby, 83, assaulted the girl between 2005 and 2007, when she was between the ages of 3 and 5. At the time, Willoughby's wife babysat the child.

Willoughby, of the first block of Greenbriar Drive, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and sexual assault, all of which are felonies. He's also charged with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

On Tuesday, he remained free on $2,500 unsecured bail, according to online court records. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Allegations: Charging documents state the 16 year-old victim spoke to police in January and told them she remembered three incidents in which Willoughby sexually assaulted her.

He performed oral sex on her three times between August 2005 and August 2007, according to authorities.

The assaults happened when his wife would leave to run errands, charging documents allege.

Willoughby told the girl not to tell anyone what happened, police said.

He was arraigned on the charges on Aug. 26. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 at District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/09/10/police-man-sexually-assaulted-girl-jacobus/2273251001/