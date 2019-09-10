Royce Foltz II (Photo: Submitted)

A former Hanover constable charged in 2016 with fudging official state forms related to his job is now accused of submitting falsified court forms in his 2017 DUI case.

Royce Kent Foltz II is charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of making unsworn falsifications to authorities involving forged or altered documents. York County Detective David Jay filed the charge in April, court records state.

York County detectives began investigating after Foltz sent the DA's office completed forms indicating he had performed community service for Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) and for the Florida contingent of Oath Keepers, according to court documents.

Foltz, 38, of the 600 block of High Street in Hanover, submitted the forms to show he had performed community service, which was required for him to successfully complete the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. The program allows first-time nonviolent offenders to avoid possible conviction by instead completing court-ordered requirements.

He was accepted into ARD in June 2018, court records state. His requirements included completing 40 hours of community service within four months of his ARD acceptance, documents state.

On Dec. 21 and Jan. 16, Foltz emailed community-service reporting forms to the DA's office that indicated he had volunteered with both groups, charging documents allege.

But an administrator at SAVES told investigators Foltz wasn't present for any of the incidents or events that Foltz noted on his form, documents state.

A supervisor for the Florida contingent of Oath Keepers said he doesn't know Foltz and that Foltz wasn't involved in any of the group's volunteer efforts in the wake of Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane that hit Florida in October.

The form sent to the DA's office by Foltz indicated he volunteered in Florida after that hurricane.

Oath Keepers is one of the largest anti-government groups in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and claims to have tens of thousands of current and former law-enforcement officials and military veterans as members, the SPLC says.

Defense attorney John Mooney, who represents Foltz, did not return a message seeking comment on Monday, Sept. 9.

Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office, said Foltz has been removed from the ARD program, meaning he is once again facing trial on his drunken-driving case. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 7 in the case, records state.

Foltz was removed from ARD on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to court records.

The court file on his 2019 unsworn falsifications states the case is moving toward trial, perhaps as early as November.

2016 case: Charging documents filed in December 2016 by York County detectives stated Foltz and former Penn Township constable Adam Harris improperly submitted constable cost sheets in Harris' name, including while Harris was on vacation in Florida.

Foltz submitted paperwork to York County on behalf of Harris and signed Harris' name on that paperwork, according to court records at the time. The paperwork was seeking payment for warrants and subpoenas allegedly served by Harris, documents state.

Mooney previously told The York Dispatch that Foltz, who was elected in January 2016, was still learning how to be a constable when the charges were filed.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Foltz is being prosecuted for trying to learn a job that has no known notebook of procedures ... or any administrative orders for constable protocol," Mooney said in December 2016.

The DA's office later dropped the charges against Foltz and Harris.

Foltz and Harris were suspended from constable duties in August 2016 after the allegations surfaced.

The DUI case: Foltz remains charged with DUI and careless driving for hitting a building while allegedly driving drunk.

He was driving his Toyota Tacoma in Hanover about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 12, 2017, when he crashed into the storefront of 455 Carlisle St., wedging his vehicle between a pole and the building, according to court documents filed by Hanover Police.

When officers got there, Foltz was standing outside the Toyota and a woman was in the driver's seat, police said.

He initially denied being the driver but later admitted to driving after drinking "at multiple local establishments throughout the course of the evening," documents allege.

His blood-alcohol level was later determined to be 0.2%, or more than twice the state's legal limit of 0.08%, court documents state.

Police said he was swaying back and forth at the scene, slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol.

